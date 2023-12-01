80% ITIs in Haryana without principal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 30

Industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Haryana are facing an acute shortage of principals, who are responsible for the administrative and academic affairs of the institutes.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that around 80 per cent of posts of principal are lying vacant and have not been filled for the past few years.

According to data provided by the Skill Trainer Association (ITI), Haryana, there are 194 ITIs in the state. In these, 55 posts of principal are reserved for the Group A category and 139 for Group B.

The association claimed that 19 posts of Group A and 135 of Group B were lying vacant, while only 40 principals — 36 of Group A and four of Group B — were working.

The rest were either vacant or filled by senior-most staff members on a temporary basis. Of the total posts of Group B, 50 per cent have been kept under direct recruitment through the Haryana Public Service Commission, while the remaining 50% are recruited through the promotion quota. “The shortage of principals has adversely affected the quality of education and training in ITIs as well as implementation of various schemes and projects. Students also suffer due to lack of proper monitoring since staff members given charge of principals are already overburdened as they have to look after the academic activities as well as conduct their classes,” said Parveen Deswal, president, Skill Trainer Association.

Citing reasons for the shortage, he claimed that no promotion of Group B principals from posts of group instructors took place in the past seven years.

Deswal said they had called a state-level meeting in Rohtak on December 10 in which they would raise the issue of promotion.

An officiating principal said some regular principals were looking after the charge of three to four ITIs along with taking care of their own institutions, which caused a financial burden on the department and also led to wastage of time. “The government should promote group instructors to posts of principal of the Group B category with immediate effect,” he said.

Vivek Aggarwal, Director General, Skill Development and Industrial Training (SDIT), Haryana, confirmed the shortage of principals and said they wanted to fill the vacant posts, but due to ongoing court cases, the SDIT department was not able to fill 50 per cent posts of Group B through the promotion quota. “We are keen on filling the vacant posts. The file will be sent to the commission for approval of direct recruitment,” he said.

