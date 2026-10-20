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Home / Haryana / 80 kg khoya destroyed in Rohtak

80 kg khoya destroyed in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:43 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Unfit Khoya being destroyed in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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With the beginning of the festive season, the Food Safety Department has stepped up its crackdown on adulterated sweets and dairy products to prevent the sale of unsafe food items and protect consumers from potential health hazards.

In a drive in Rohtak on Tuesday, officials raided khoya and paneer shops on the Kachha Beri road, destroying 80 kg of unfit khoya and collecting samples of suspected adulterated paneer for laboratory testing.

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“The team inspected shops dealing in khoya, paneer and other dairy products following information about the sale of substandard products. Around 80 kg of unfit khoya was found at a shop. The team members then destroyed it to prevent it from entering the food supply chain,” said an official.

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The team also collected samples of milk, paneer and khoya from some other shops and sent them for laboratory testing. Further action against the establishments concerned will be taken on the basis of the test reports, the official added.

An official of the department said the department would continue inspections to prevent the sale of unsafe and adulterated food items during the festive season. When asked about the report, she said the laboratory reports were expected soon, following which further action would be taken.

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The official urged people to check the hygienic conditions of shops before purchasing sweets. “While checking the quality of sweets and other food products is the department’s responsibility, consumers should also pay attention to the hygiene conditions of shops,” she said.

During the raid, the team also checked hygiene, storage conditions and mandatory documents at food establishments. Shopkeepers who were found lacking the required documents were directed to complete them. “The department has stepped up surveillance as demand for sweets and dairy products rises during the festive season. Action will be taken as per the rules if laboratory reports confirm violations,” said another official.

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