80 kg narcotics seized in Kurukshetra; two arrested

Kurukshetra, December 25
Since the police have tightened the noose around drug smugglers, they are adopting innovative ideas to evade arrest and smuggle narcotics.
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police caught drug smugglers who were using a fake ambulance to smuggle narcotics, on Saturday.
The police have arrested Sohan Singh, a resident of Ambala, and recovered 80-kg “chura post”(narcotics) from his possession.
CIA-2 unit in-charge Inspector Parteek Kumar said, “Following a tip-off that Sohan sells “chura post” and he will be on his way from Kaithal in a fake ambulance, a naka was set up and the ambulance was spotted. During the checking, 80-kg “chura post” was recovered and a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Ismailabad police station. The accused had put a blue beacon on the vehicle and pasted stickers to make it look like an ambulance. There was no equipment or oxygen support system in the ambulance.
Sohan revealed that he brought narcotics for Ramesh Chand following which Ramesh was also arrested. The accused were produced before a court which sent them to five-day police remand.
The CIA-2 in-charge said, “We will check their past records during the remand and also check whether they had used fake ambulances in the past too.”
