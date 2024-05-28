80 nabbed in NDPS cases over 4 months in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 27

The Anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Kurukshetra police has arrested over 80 persons involved in drug peddling in first four months of the year after 46 cases were registered under the narcotic drug and psychotropic substance (NDPS) Act at various police stations.

450 poppy plants recovered in dist A Kurukshetra police spokesman said the Anti-narcotics cell had recovered about 314 gm heroin, over 5 kg opium, over 175 kg of chura post, over 18 kg ganja and 1.2 kg charas. Besides these, the ANC also recovered 450 poppy plants in the district.

As per the data gathered, from January to April this year, the ANC of the district police has arrested 82 persons (26 in January, 11 in February, 25 in March and 20 in April) in connection with the case registered. The arrested accused included the smugglers and the source suppliers.

The in-charge of the Anti-narcotics cell, Surender Pal, said, “Based on tip-offs, our team set up check points and arrest the drug peddlers. After obtaining information about the source and their customers, our teams conduct raids and arrest the source and fixed consumers, too. It has been observed that while the opium is being brought by the peddlers from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, chura post is being supplied from Rajasthan, while heroin is being sourced from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.”

“The smugglers use various tactics to avoid getting caught like keeping their mobile phones switched off while travelling and there has been an instance where a woman has been used as a driver of a car while smuggling chura post. The suppliers have their customers to whom they supply in the district and don’t provide the drugs to any random person. But our teams have been keeping a close watch on illegal smuggling. We are focusing on pockets in the Thanesar and Shahabad areas to break the nexus,” he added. Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said “Anti-narcotics cell is a dedicated unit to catch the drug suppliers and the source suppliers. There have been clear directions to the staff to develop every single input and catch them red-handed. As many as 89 cases have been registered in the district, including the cases registered by the ANC and other units in the district, and 153 persons have been caught since January 1.”

“The Kurukshetra police had made some good recoveries. Suppliers from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, and Delhi were arrested last year. Even during the election process, the district police have recovered narcotics worth Rs 49.17 lakh, including heroin/smack, opium, ganja, poppy husk, charas, and capsules. All efforts are being made to break the nexus and we also appeal to the residents to help the police by sharing information about the smugglers active in their areas”, he added.

