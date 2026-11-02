80 units collected at blood donation camp in Yamunanagar

A blood donation camp was organised by Guru Nanak Girls College in association with the Rotary Club, Yamunanagar. The camp was organised by the Youth Red Cross Unit, Red Ribbon Club, and the NSS and NCC units of the college.

Sanjeev Kaushal, former Chief Secretary, Haryana, was the chief guest at the programme. While sensitising students to the importance of blood donation, he emphasised that donating blood was a noble act of service. He also expressed concern over the declining moral values in the present era of social media and fondly recalled his memories of Yamunanagar during his tenure.

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MS Sawhney, General Secretary, GNG College, apprised the gathering of the various achievements and accomplishments of the college.

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A total of 80 units of blood were collected during the camp. The NCC and NSS volunteers of the college participated enthusiastically and came forward to donate blood. Besides students, people from across the district, social workers and young volunteers also participated wholeheartedly, contributing to this noble cause and reaffirming their commitment to serving humanity.