80% villages getting 24-hour power supply: Minister

Kurukshetra, August 17
Power Minister Ranjit Singh hoisted the national flag in Pehowa on Monday.
The minister said, “The Tricolour inspires us to live and die for the country and many patriots sacrificed their lives for its sake.”
In Haryana, adequate power is being supplied. Under the Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon scheme, around 80 % villages (5,600) of the state are getting 24-hour power supply. The government has also been promoting the use of solar energy. Solar power plants have been set up at five universities, a medical college, and 330 gaushalas. Panchkula is being developed as a solar city, added Singh.
