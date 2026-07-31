800 cops deployed in Nuh ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra

The district administration and police have gone into alert mode ahead of the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for August 3, deploying around 800 police personnel, 10 DSPs and special security companies to ensure the pilgrimage passes off peacefully.

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Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain said additional forces would be stationed at sensitive locations, key routes and temples along the yatra path, with surveillance maintained both from the ground and the air.

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Drone teams had been surveying the route to enable timely action against any suspicious activity, he said, adding that all SHOs and DSPs had been briefed to maintain strict vigilance throughout the yatra.

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The SP said the police were also keeping a close watch on social media, tracking inflammatory or objectionable posts related to the yatra. Action had already been taken against some social media accounts, he said, adding that coordination had been established with the police in neighbouring districts to prevent rumours or misinformation from spreading.

A 100-member surveillance team, including 40 camera personnel, has been constituted to record video and photographs through the pilgrimage. The police and administration have also held meetings with committees of the three major temples along the route to finalise arrangements for parking, traffic and devotee facilities.

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Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said the yatra would conclude at the Shiv Temple in Shringar village, where special monitoring would be in place.