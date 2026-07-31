DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 800 cops deployed in Nuh ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra

800 cops deployed in Nuh ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra

Drone teams had been surveying the route to enable timely action against any suspicious activity

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Nuh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

The district administration and police have gone into alert mode ahead of the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for August 3, deploying around 800 police personnel, 10 DSPs and special security companies to ensure the pilgrimage passes off peacefully.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain said additional forces would be stationed at sensitive locations, key routes and temples along the yatra path, with surveillance maintained both from the ground and the air.

Advertisement

Drone teams had been surveying the route to enable timely action against any suspicious activity, he said, adding that all SHOs and DSPs had been briefed to maintain strict vigilance throughout the yatra.

Advertisement

The SP said the police were also keeping a close watch on social media, tracking inflammatory or objectionable posts related to the yatra. Action had already been taken against some social media accounts, he said, adding that coordination had been established with the police in neighbouring districts to prevent rumours or misinformation from spreading.

A 100-member surveillance team, including 40 camera personnel, has been constituted to record video and photographs through the pilgrimage. The police and administration have also held meetings with committees of the three major temples along the route to finalise arrangements for parking, traffic and devotee facilities.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said the yatra would conclude at the Shiv Temple in Shringar village, where special monitoring would be in place.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts