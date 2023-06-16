Rs 800-cr tax racket unearthed

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 15

The Gurugram zonal unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has unearthed a major input tax credit (ITC) racket involving 461 shell/fake entities, which had passed on fraudulent ITC to the tune of Rs 863 crore. The intelligence unit also arrested two key operatives.

According to official communication by the department, a racket involved in passing on of fraudulent ITC through fake shell entities was detected.

On a tip-off, a search was carried out at a secret office being operated from Delhi for the purpose. “Huge number of forged/morphed/fake soft copies of documents like rent agreements, electricity bills, Aadhaar cards, driving licences, PAN cards and others were detected in the laptops seized from the secret office, which were used to create and operate the fake entities,” said an official.

Forensic examination of the laptops and devices seized from this office led to the eventual detection of the ITC fraud to the tune of Rs 863 crore involving fake 461 entities and the arrest of two key operatives.