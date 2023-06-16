806 bags of subsidised agri-grade urea seized in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 15

The Yamunanagar police have seized 806 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea in Yamunanagar district. The bags were loaded in a truck bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh and were being unloaded at an abandoned room located in Shambhu Colony of Yamunanagar.

The authorities of the Farmers and Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, suspected that the bags were to be supplied to plywood factories to prepare glue.

On the complaint of Rakesh Poria, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection) of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 3, 7, 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, Sections 5, 6, 25, 28, 35 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and Section 420 of the IPC at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on June 14.

The complainant said he got a call from the police on Wednesday informing him that the police had caught illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea.

He said the samples of the seized urea were taken and sent for examination at a laboratory and later handed over to the police.

According to information, the rate of the agriculture grade urea is Rs 266/bag (45 kg). However, the rate of the technical grade urea is between Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per bag of 50 kg.

Therefore, owners of several plywood factories in the district allegedly use agriculture grade urea illegally instead of using technical grade urea to prepare glue.