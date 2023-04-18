Rs 80L drugs seized in Faridabad, 2 held

Faridabad, April 17
The Crime Branch of the local police has seized 606 grams of smack, a banned drug. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.
According to a police official, one of the accused, identified as Kuldeep hailing from Rohtak district, was arrested from Sector-58 here on April 14 possessing the drug. The market value of the seized drug is around Rs 80 lakh. During three-day police remand, Kuldeep revealed that he had procured the drug from one Ram Babu hailing from Shahjahanpur district of UP who was residing at Bareilly. Ram Babu was arrested on Sunday.
It is alleged that Kuldeep used to get the drug from Ram Babu, who runs a grocery shop in Bareilly, to sell it further in Delhi and parts of NCR. Kuldeep was remanded to judicial custody on Monday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.
