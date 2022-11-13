 81.9% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence in Karnal : The Tribune India

81.9% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence in Karnal

Man booked for obstructing cop from performing duty

81.9% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence in Karnal

Heavy police force deployed in Karnal after the incident on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 12

Except for stray incidents of violence, the elections for the posts of sarpanch and panch ended peacefully in the district today. The overall turnout in the district stood at 81.9 per cent till the filing of the report.

Persons injured in a group clash in Fatehgarh village of the Nissing block under treatment at a hospital.

The results were declared in the evening, after which the winners took out procession in various villages. Extra police force was deployed at sensitive and hypersensitive booths and mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling stations.

Meanwhile, four persons were reportedly injured in a clash between two groups during polling in Fatehgarh village in the Nissing block, due to which voting was stalled for over three hours. The clash broke out a few minutes after the polling started around 7.30 am over casting of vote. Polling agents of two candidates had an argument over the issue, which turned violent. Members of a group allegedly attacked another group with sharp-edged weapons.

Cops tried to control the situation and sent the injured to a hospital in Nissing, from where they were taken to Karnal. On being alerted, more police personnel rushed to the spot and quickly brought the situation under control.

DC Anish Yadav and SP Ganga Ram Punia also reached there and assured the residents that the miscreants would not be spared. “We have some videos of the incident and have identified the miscreants. A case has been registered against 18 persons by name and others under various sections of the IPC,” the SP said.

The DC, however, said the situation was under control.

Besides, a tense situation prevailed for some time at a dera in Sanjay Nagar in the Gharaunda block after a candidate and a cop had a heated argument over the entry to a polling station. The cop alleged he was attacked by the husband of a candidate, while the latter’s husband said that former was supporting another nominee. Later, DSP Manoj along with the police force reached there and brought the situation under control. The police also recovered several sticks from a house. “We have registered a case against Rajan, the husband of a candidate, for creating hurdles in discharging government duty to a cop,” the DSP said.

There are 395 gram panchayats in the district. Of these, 12 panchayats have already been elected unopposed. Besides, four sarpanches have been elected uncontested. For one sarpanch, only one nomination was received and that too was rejected.

The voting took place in 378 villages, where 1,697 candidates were in the fray. As many as 13 new panchayats have been elected for the first time in the district.

Apart from it, there are 3,901 wards for the posts of panch and 4,169 candidates were contesting. Of 3,901 wards, 1,976 panches have been elected unopposed, while 72 posts are vacant because either their nominations were rejected or nobody had applied. Voting took place for the remaining 1,853 panches.

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala's latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

'People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers': Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...

Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...


'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi's air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Roadways staff protest conductor's suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city's new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries