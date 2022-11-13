81.9% votes polled amid stray incidents of violence in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 12

Except for stray incidents of violence, the elections for the posts of sarpanch and panch ended peacefully in the district today. The overall turnout in the district stood at 81.9 per cent till the filing of the report.

Persons injured in a group clash in Fatehgarh village of the Nissing block under treatment at a hospital.

The results were declared in the evening, after which the winners took out procession in various villages. Extra police force was deployed at sensitive and hypersensitive booths and mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling stations.

Meanwhile, four persons were reportedly injured in a clash between two groups during polling in Fatehgarh village in the Nissing block, due to which voting was stalled for over three hours. The clash broke out a few minutes after the polling started around 7.30 am over casting of vote. Polling agents of two candidates had an argument over the issue, which turned violent. Members of a group allegedly attacked another group with sharp-edged weapons.

Cops tried to control the situation and sent the injured to a hospital in Nissing, from where they were taken to Karnal. On being alerted, more police personnel rushed to the spot and quickly brought the situation under control.

DC Anish Yadav and SP Ganga Ram Punia also reached there and assured the residents that the miscreants would not be spared. “We have some videos of the incident and have identified the miscreants. A case has been registered against 18 persons by name and others under various sections of the IPC,” the SP said.

The DC, however, said the situation was under control.

Besides, a tense situation prevailed for some time at a dera in Sanjay Nagar in the Gharaunda block after a candidate and a cop had a heated argument over the entry to a polling station. The cop alleged he was attacked by the husband of a candidate, while the latter’s husband said that former was supporting another nominee. Later, DSP Manoj along with the police force reached there and brought the situation under control. The police also recovered several sticks from a house. “We have registered a case against Rajan, the husband of a candidate, for creating hurdles in discharging government duty to a cop,” the DSP said.

There are 395 gram panchayats in the district. Of these, 12 panchayats have already been elected unopposed. Besides, four sarpanches have been elected uncontested. For one sarpanch, only one nomination was received and that too was rejected.

The voting took place in 378 villages, where 1,697 candidates were in the fray. As many as 13 new panchayats have been elected for the first time in the district.

Apart from it, there are 3,901 wards for the posts of panch and 4,169 candidates were contesting. Of 3,901 wards, 1,976 panches have been elected unopposed, while 72 posts are vacant because either their nominations were rejected or nobody had applied. Voting took place for the remaining 1,853 panches.