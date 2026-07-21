81 literary figures to be honoured at performing arts varsity in Rohtak

A university named after Haryana’s legendary folk poet Surya Kavi Dada Lakhmi Chand will witness a special tribute to his legacy on July 23 on his 123rd birth anniversary.

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The Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, will host a literary honour ceremony where 81 writers and scholars across the state will be felicitated for their contribution to art, literature and culture.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the event. The ceremony will be jointly organised by the university and the Haryana Sahitya Evam Sanskriti Akademi, Panchkula. This will be first visit of Saini to the university after becoming the CM. In view of the event, preparations are underway in full swing on the campus.

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The felicitation ceremony will be held under the Sahityakar Abhinandan Yojana of the Haryana Sahitya Evam Sanskriti Akademi. Writers and scholars associated with Hindi, Haryanvi, Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu literature will receive honours in 40 different categories.

“A total of 32 writers of Hindi and Haryanvi languages will be honoured for the years 2021 and 2022. For 2021, 19 writers have been selected in 13 categories, while for 2022, 13 writers have been selected in 11 categories. The awards include the Lifetime Literary Sadhna Award, Pt Lakhmi Chand Award, Mahakavi Surdas Award, Best Woman Writer Award, Swami Vivekananda Young Writer Award, and Special Literary Contribution Award, among others,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya.

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He informed that in the Sanskrit category, 11 scholars will be honoured in 11 categories for the year 2021. Major awards include the Haryana Sanskrit Gaurav Award and Sanskrit Sahitya Alankar Award.

“In the Punjabi language category, 31 writers will be honoured for the period from 2017 to 2022 across nine categories. These include the Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Award and Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh Award, among others. Five writers each will be honoured for the years 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, while six writers will receive awards for 2018. Similarly, in the Urdu category, seven writers will be honoured for 2017 in seven categories, including the Firaq-e-Haryana Award and Hali Award,” Dr Arya maintained.

Registrar Gunjan Malik Manocha said the literary felicitation ceremony would be held in the Central Auditorium of the university. Chetan Kaushik, great-grandson of Surya Kavi Dada Lakhmi Chand and former student of the university, will present performance in his memory.