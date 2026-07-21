DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 81 literary figures to be honoured at performing arts varsity in Rohtak

81 literary figures to be honoured at performing arts varsity in Rohtak

Event to mark 123rd birth anniversary of folk poet Dada Lakhmi Chand

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dada Lakhmi Chand University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak.
Advertisement

A university named after Haryana’s legendary folk poet Surya Kavi Dada Lakhmi Chand will witness a special tribute to his legacy on July 23 on his 123rd birth anniversary.

Advertisement

The Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, will host a literary honour ceremony where 81 writers and scholars across the state will be felicitated for their contribution to art, literature and culture.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the event. The ceremony will be jointly organised by the university and the Haryana Sahitya Evam Sanskriti Akademi, Panchkula. This will be first visit of Saini to the university after becoming the CM. In view of the event, preparations are underway in full swing on the campus.

Advertisement

The felicitation ceremony will be held under the Sahityakar Abhinandan Yojana of the Haryana Sahitya Evam Sanskriti Akademi. Writers and scholars associated with Hindi, Haryanvi, Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu literature will receive honours in 40 different categories.

“A total of 32 writers of Hindi and Haryanvi languages will be honoured for the years 2021 and 2022. For 2021, 19 writers have been selected in 13 categories, while for 2022, 13 writers have been selected in 11 categories. The awards include the Lifetime Literary Sadhna Award, Pt Lakhmi Chand Award, Mahakavi Surdas Award, Best Woman Writer Award, Swami Vivekananda Young Writer Award, and Special Literary Contribution Award, among others,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya.

Advertisement

He informed that in the Sanskrit category, 11 scholars will be honoured in 11 categories for the year 2021. Major awards include the Haryana Sanskrit Gaurav Award and Sanskrit Sahitya Alankar Award.

“In the Punjabi language category, 31 writers will be honoured for the period from 2017 to 2022 across nine categories. These include the Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Award and Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh Award, among others. Five writers each will be honoured for the years 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, while six writers will receive awards for 2018. Similarly, in the Urdu category, seven writers will be honoured for 2017 in seven categories, including the Firaq-e-Haryana Award and Hali Award,” Dr Arya maintained.

Registrar Gunjan Malik Manocha said the literary felicitation ceremony would be held in the Central Auditorium of the university. Chetan Kaushik, great-grandson of Surya Kavi Dada Lakhmi Chand and former student of the university, will present performance in his memory.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts