81 months without pay: HC admonishes CONFED, slaps Rs 2 lakh costs for making employee litigate for decades

Admonishing “shocking” exploitation and a decades-long denial of wages, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 2 lakh exemplary costs on Haryana State Federation of Consumer Co-operative Wholesale Stores Limited (CONFED), while directing it to pay salary arrears with interest to an employee made to work for 81 months without pay and relieved nearly three decades ago.

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Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that the conduct struck at the very core of human dignity and livelihood, while making it clear that non-payment of wages was not a mere service lapse but a constitutional violation.

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Justice Brar asserted: “It is both shocking and inexplicable that the respondent-federation specially being a state authority itself has resorted to the practices of exploitation and ‘beggar’, by extracting work from the petitioner without paying him any salary.”

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Referring to the extraordinary timeline, Justice Brar noted that the petitioner worked without salary from October 1989 to July 3, 1996, was relieved thereafter, yet had to wage a legal battle spanning over three decades, despite securing favourable orders as far back as 1992.

Justice Brar recorded that the petitioner first approached the high court in 1991 and obtained a direction in 1992 for payment within three months — an order that was never complied with. A contempt petition filed in 1999 ended on assurance of payment “as and when funds become available”. Another writ petition in 2006 led only to a direction to decide his representation. Even thereafter, the dues remained unpaid, forcing the present round of litigation.

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Calling out this prolonged ordeal, Justice Brar observed: “The repeated disregard for the orders of this court, coupled with the sheer administrative apathy and scant regard for the plight of a common man, who served for nearly seven years shocks the judicial conscience.”

On the core legal issue, the bench rejected CONFED’s defence that the petitioner belonged to a cooperative store that had gone into liquidation, and therefore liability could not be fastened on the Federation. Justice Brar noted that the dues were not even disputed, and termed the stand a technical evasion.

The bench ruled: “The state cannot be allowed to cloak its inaction behind technical excuses so as to defeat the fundamental and human rights of its employees.”

Expounding the constitutional principle, Justice Brar held: “The right to livelihood is an integral facet of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India… Such conduct amounts to blatant exploitation and effectively deprives the petitioner of his right to livelihood.”

Linking wages to dignity, the court added: “The right to live with human dignity, free from exploitation, is enshrined in Article 21… For individuals wholly or substantially dependent on wages or salary for their sustenance, the right to receive such wages assumes the character of a fundamental right.”

In his detailed order, Justice Brar held that withholding wages amounted to forced labour, observing: “Non-payment of wages directly attracts the prohibition under Article 23 of the Constitution of India, as it effectively amounts to forced labour. Such action cannot be countenanced under any circumstances.”

Terming the denial of salary for 81 months a “gross violation” of fundamental rights, the court emphasised that such rights could not be defeated by delay: “Mere delay or alleged failure to complete formalities cannot be construed as a waiver of the petitioner’s entitlement to salary.”

Quashing the Federation’s 2010 communication denying liability as “illegal and arbitrary”, the court allowed the writ petition and directed computation and payment of arrears from October 1989 to July 3, 1996, along with 6 per cent interest from the due date.

Coming down heavily on the manner in which the petitioner was forced to litigate repeatedly, the court said: “This court finds it wholly unacceptable that a state authority could treat its employee with such indignity, forcing him to litigate for decades to claim his rightful dues.”

Imposing Rs 2 lakh costs for “flagrant violation” of fundamental rights and persistent disregard of court orders, the bench directed that the entire exercise be completed within three months.