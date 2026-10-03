81-year-old transfers Rs 13,235 for Rs 132 worth of fruits; Hisar street vendor returns excess amount next morning

In a display of honesty, a street vendor returned about Rs 13,103 that a retired scientist of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) had mistakenly paid while making a payment of Rs 132 in Sector 15, Hisar.

Dr Prithvi Singh Sangwan, 81, a retired HAU scientist, recently purchased fruits worth Rs 132 from street vendor Gyan Chand Mehta of Patel Nagar, who had come to his locality. While making the payment online, Dr Sangwan accidentally transferred Rs 13,235 instead of Rs 132, resulting in an excess payment of Rs 13,103. He remained unaware that he had transferred the excess amount to the vendor.

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However, the street vendor visited Dr Sangwan’s residence the next morning and asked him to check the payment made the previous day. On checking the transaction, Dr Sangwan realised that he had inadvertently paid Rs 13,235 instead of just Rs 132 through UPI. Mehta returned the entire excess amount of Rs 13,103 without any hesitation.

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Dr Sangwan said he was deeply impressed by the vendor’s honesty and integrity and felt that such an act deserved kudos. The retired scientist said the street vendor’s conduct demonstrated that honesty and good values are still alive in society and that such examples could inspire others.