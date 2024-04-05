813 cases related to use of unfair means registered

Deepender Deswal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has registered a total of 813 unfair means cases (UMCs) in the examinations, including 422 cases in Class X and 382 cases in Class XII, besides nine cases in diploma course in elementary education (DElEd). The examinations concluded on April 2.

Senior officials of the BSEH said nearly 45 per cent of the total UMCs were reported in Nuh district alone. Nuh district is on the top of the UMCs with 369 cases while Palwal district is second with 166 cases.

Significantly, Panchkula and Ambala district topped the list of fairness in the conduct of the examinations as nil UMCs were reported in these districts. Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Yamunanagar districts registered just one UMC in each district. Sirsa and Karnal districts also recorded three cases each. An analysis of the UMCs registered during the examinations revealed that the maximum number of cases in a single day were registered on March 7 during the English paper of Class X when 101 UMCs were detected across the state. Hindi paper had the second highest number of 79 UMCs, which were detected on March 2 during the Class X exams. On March 11, 77 cases were registered during the Class XII examination of physics and economics. During the science paper on March 19, 72 UMCs were detected across the state.

According to the BSEH officials, there has been a drastic decline in the UMCs this examination season as compared to last year. In 2023, 1,741 UMCs were registered across the state. The Chairman of the Education Board, Dr VP Yadav, said they had been able to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner with the systematic steps taken to curb cheating and the use of unfair means. Dr Yadav said the flying squads were deployed at the examination centres to check the menace of copying in the examinations.

The board has set up 1,485 examination centres across the state in which 5,80,533 students appeared in the examination for the classes X, XII and DElEd.