82% candidates appear for HTET exam at Sonepat, Panipat centres

The Haryana Teachers’ Eligibility Test (HTET) examination was conducted at centres across Panipat and Sonepat, respectively, amid strict surveillance.

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On Saturday, 3,961 aspirants were set to appear at 13 centres set up in Sonepat. Of them, 3,168 aspirants showed up for the exam, amounting to 79.98 per cent. As many as 4,372 of a total 5,220 aspirants, which came up to 83.75 per cent, appeared for the Level-3 (PGT) test at Panipat’s 18 centres.

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On Sunday, another 6,843 aspirants are expected to appear for the Level-2 (TGT) and 2,964 for the Level-1 (PRT) examinations in Sonepat.

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Besides, a total of 8,252 aspirants would appear for the Level-2 (TGT) and 2,680 aspirants for the Level-1 (PRT) tests in Panipat.

Panipat Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth said the HTET examination was conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner on Saturday. “No untoward situation has been reported from any centre. It was made possible with solid coordination between the officials of all the departments,” he added.