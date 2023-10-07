82 ESIC nursing orderlies get relief from CAT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

A Division Bench of the Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the termination order of 82 nursing orderlies working in ESIC Hospitals at Gurugram, Faridabad and Manesar.

The orderlies had challenged the action, saying that the termination order was passed in 2021 after they had served for about four years, and that too during the peak of Covid. They had applied for the job in pursuance of an advertisement by the ESIC authorities to fill up posts of paramedical staff. They were appointed in 2017 on probation for two years.

In 2019, they were issued show-cause notices asking why their services not be terminated as their experience certificate was not as prescribed in the advertisement. They submitted their reply, but no action was taken. In August 2021, the ESIC authorities passed the order to terminate their services by giving them a month’s notice under Rule 5(1) of CCS (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965.

#Faridabad #Gurugram