icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 83.77L sanctioned for Kosli railway over-bridge: MLA

Rs 83.77L sanctioned for Kosli railway over-bridge: MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents air their grievances during a resolution camp chaired by Kosli MLA Anil Yadav at local grain market. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The state Public Works Department (PWD) will spend Rs 83.77 lakh to illuminate the Nahar-Salhawas railway over-bridge (ROB) in Kosli Assembly segment of Rewari district. This was stated by Kosli MLA Anil Yadav while interacting with residents at a resolution camp in the local grain market.

Advertisement

Maintaining that the aforesaid amount had been sanctioned, the MLA said he had raised various issues pertaining to the constituency during the budget session.

Advertisement

Yadav listened to the complaints and suggestions of the locals and issues on-the-spot directions to the officials concerned.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts