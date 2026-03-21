Rs 83.77L sanctioned for Kosli railway over-bridge: MLA

The state Public Works Department (PWD) will spend Rs 83.77 lakh to illuminate the Nahar-Salhawas railway over-bridge (ROB) in Kosli Assembly segment of Rewari district. This was stated by Kosli MLA Anil Yadav while interacting with residents at a resolution camp in the local grain market.

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Maintaining that the aforesaid amount had been sanctioned, the MLA said he had raised various issues pertaining to the constituency during the budget session.

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Yadav listened to the complaints and suggestions of the locals and issues on-the-spot directions to the officials concerned.