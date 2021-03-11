84 FIRs in 7 months fail to deter mining mafia in Mahendragarh

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, August 14
At least 84 FIRs over illegal mining have been registered in the district till July this year. Besides, 126 vehicles have been impounded and Rs 1.53 crore penalty imposed on offenders in these seven months. However, the action seems to have failed to deter the mining mafia.
Even as the authorities say they conduct raids in sensitive areas on regular intervals, sources claim the mafia continues to carry out illegal mining and transport material to other states. The sources say the illegal activity is being carried out with the help of locals. Many of them allegedly provide shelter to mafia people and help them transport the mining minerals.
Niranjan Lal, District Mining Officer, said they were leaving no stone unturned to keep tabs on the mafia.
“Patrolling, mainly at night, was carried out in sensitive areas and swift action is taken on information about any illegal activity in mining zones,” he claimed.
“Efforts are still underway to nab those involved in this unlawful activity,” he said.
Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav, during the Assembly session conducted recently, had raised the issue of illegal mining in his constituency. He claimed the boundary of the mining zone at Bakhrija village had not been demarcated properly. He also raised the issue of mining waste being dumped on panchayat land at Meghot Binja village here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission