84 FIRs in 7 months fail to deter mining mafia in Mahendragarh

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 14

At least 84 FIRs over illegal mining have been registered in the district till July this year. Besides, 126 vehicles have been impounded and Rs 1.53 crore penalty imposed on offenders in these seven months. However, the action seems to have failed to deter the mining mafia.

Even as the authorities say they conduct raids in sensitive areas on regular intervals, sources claim the mafia continues to carry out illegal mining and transport material to other states. The sources say the illegal activity is being carried out with the help of locals. Many of them allegedly provide shelter to mafia people and help them transport the mining minerals.

Niranjan Lal, District Mining Officer, said they were leaving no stone unturned to keep tabs on the mafia.

“Patrolling, mainly at night, was carried out in sensitive areas and swift action is taken on information about any illegal activity in mining zones,” he claimed.

“Efforts are still underway to nab those involved in this unlawful activity,” he said.

Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav, during the Assembly session conducted recently, had raised the issue of illegal mining in his constituency. He claimed the boundary of the mining zone at Bakhrija village had not been demarcated properly. He also raised the issue of mining waste being dumped on panchayat land at Meghot Binja village here.

