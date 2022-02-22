84% parents had opposed Haryana government move of conducting board exams

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 21

Nearly 84 per cent parents, who had participated in an online survey conducted by a private schools’ association in Haryana, were not satisfied with the state government’s move of conducting board exams of Class VIII in all government and private schools. More than 5,000 parents had participated in an online survey conducted by the Federation of Private Schools’ Welfare Association in the state.

Private schools had already been mounting pressure on the government to withdraw its decision. Meanwhile, the government has also decided not to conduct board exams for Classes V and VIII in this academic session. The private schools’ body has sought the constitution of a State School Standards Authority in Haryana to take such decisions in the future.

Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the association, said, “An online survey was conducted in which over 5,000 parents participated in Haryana. Nearly 84 per cent parents were not satisfied with the state government’s move of conducting board exams for Class VIII.

“The parents were asked their opinion regarding transparency in the functioning of CBSE and state board. While 89 per cent chose the CBSE, the remaining 11 per cent chose the state board,” said Kulbhushan Sharma.

The association president said, “We welcome the move of the state government of not conducting exams in the current session.” —