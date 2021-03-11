85 arrested for illegal activities in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 6

The district police arrested a total of 85 persons indulging in illegal activities in May.

Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh, informed four most wanted criminals carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 were arrested while launching a special campaign against them. Similarly, 18 bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders were put behind the bar last month. “Eighteen persons carrying illegal weapons were arrested in 12 cases booked against them under the Arms Act.” said the SP.