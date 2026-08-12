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Home / Haryana / 85 trees await axing nod; flyover project may face delay in Karnal

85 trees await axing nod; flyover project may face delay in Karnal

High Court has banned felling in state until further orders

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Trees near an elevated flyover project in Karnal. Varun Gulati
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The felling of 85 trees for the construction of two elevated flyovers being constructed under the Karnal Smart City project hangs in the balance, with the Haryana Forest Department withholding permission to fell the trees in view of a Punjab and Haryana High Court order imposing a ban on felling across the state until further orders.

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The MC, on behalf of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which is executing the project, had sought permission to cut the trees. However, the Forest Department has allowed the process of valuation and e-auctioning to proceed, while keeping the actual felling on hold.

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As per officials, it could affect the pace of the Rs 122-crore project, as any delay in obtaining permission may further impact the construction schedule. The project officially commenced on January 17, 2025, nearly 10 months after its foundation stone was laid by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar on March 7, 2024.

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As per the directions issued by the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Haryana, the High Court has ordered a stay on the felling of trees of any age or species in Haryana from April 1, 2026, until the next hearing in the matter.

“In view of the court directions, the Forest Department has instructed officials not to forward any proposals for tree felling to the office and not to grant permission for any such felling until further orders of the High Court,” the order stated.

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“We cannot process the felling of the trees that are coming in the way of the project, due to which the project may be delayed,” said an HSVP official.

The project is one of the city’s major infrastructure initiatives under the Karnal Smart City Mission. It comprises two elevated flyovers aimed at improving traffic movement and providing smoother connectivity along some of the city’s busiest corridors. Officials said the first flyover would be 2.83 km long and 9 metres wide, while the second flyover would be 937 metres long and 9 metres wide.

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