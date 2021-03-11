85% work on martyrs' memorial in Ambala done

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 13

The Shaheed Smarak being built at a cost of Rs 300 crore will be a tribute to the unsung heroes who participated in the First War of Indian Independence and it will highlight that it was Ambala from where the 1857 Uprising started.

Dr Udey Vir, retired head of the department of history at SD College Ambala, who had done research on the revolt, said, “Ambala was the torchbearer of the revolt. About nine hours before the outbreak of mutiny at Meerut, the 60th and 5th regiments openly revolted at Ambala. Unfortunately, their planning couldn’t succeed. Over 200 people were killed. Of them, the details of around 30 people are available. Mohar Singh, Kahan Singh, Shamsudeen and Ramprasad Bairagi were among those who sacrificed their lives.

“People from Naraingarh and other parts of the district had helped the revolutionaries. We are working on the Shaheed Smarak project and the story of the revolt will be showcased with the help of audio-visual technique,” he added.

The memorial will showcase the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, its circumstances and events that happened in three parts including the role of Ambala, followed by the role of Haryana and then the martyrs across the country.

Professor Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, said, “The opposition that the British faced in the parts of this region (now parts of Haryana) had caused huge damage to the British in 1857. They (British) had faced huge losses and they didn’t forget those. Later, this region paid the price as it remained neglected in terms of development.”

Home Minister Anil Vij, who has been the driving force behind the project, said, “The Shaheed Smarak is an attempt to tell the real history of the 1857 Revolt and tribute to its heroes. People were tied to trees, tortured and killed, but the unsung heroes never got their due recognition. The work of the smarak is in its final stage. The remaining work will be carried out along with the artwork so that required changes could be made in the civil work easily.”

Executive Engineer PWD (B&R) Raj Kumar said, “About 85 per cent work of martyrs’ memorial is completed and the civil work will be completed by August. The detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) regarding the interior work is yet to be received and soon after the DNIT is received, a tender will be floated.”