850 plaints of open manholes in three months in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 8

The death of four sanitation workers while cleaning a sewage line here has exposed the civic body’s incompetency to maintain the sewage network in the district.

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to take measures to deal with the problem of open manholes, which pose a risk to both residents and animals.

Sources said: “As many as 850 complaints of open or damaged manholes have been lodged on the Faridabad 311, the official app of the MC, and its zonal offices in three months,” adding that many complaints remain unattended for weeks.

“As no updated data is available on the open manholes in the district, many complaints are attended only after the intervention of influential persons or officials,” Paras Bhardwaj, a social activist, said.

He said several incidents had taken place this year, for which two FIRs had been lodged against the officials of the civic body since April.

In one of the incidents, a 36-year-old labourer had died after he slipped into a 9-ft deep pit filled with sewage water in the Palla area last week. The second incident is of a 24-year-old bank employee, who died after he fell into a 25-ft deep manhole in Sector 56 on the night of April 9.

Bhardwaj said though an FIR had been registered in both cases, no further action had been taken in any case so far.

“Numerous accidents happen due to open manholes and broken roads. The process of repairing or covering manholes is cumbersome,” SK Sharma, district coordinator of NGO Road Safety Organisation, said.

He said red flags and wooden poles had been placed at many open manholes by the organisation in the past few weeks to ensure the safety of commuters, adding that the risk of accidents increases after roads get waterlogged during rain.

The Human Rights Commission, Haryana, had imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the civic body last year in connection with the death of two persons by falling into an open manhole in June 2018.

“The civic body replaces the broken or open manhole covers regularly,” Ombir Singh, Superintending Engineer, MC, said.