857 bags of illegal subsidised agri grade urea seized in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 25

The authorities of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, seized illegal stock of subsidised agriculture grade urea (neem coated) at Tajakpur village of Yamunanagar district.

After counting in the presence of the police, 857 bags of subsidised urea were found in the illegal stock. The illegal stock had been sealed and handed over to the police. This is the second such case in a week when illegal subsidised urea had been seized in the district.

On a tip-off, a team of the Agriculture Department comprising Rakesh Poria, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection), and Rattan Singh, Assistant Plant Protection Officer, raided a godown situated close to Tajakpur village last night. Poria said the owners of the godown were yet to be identified by the police. “An FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar,” said Poria.

Earlier, Jagadhri SDM Ashok Kumar had impounded a tractor-trailer loaded with 63 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea in Jagadhri on April 22. The said urea was allegedly to be supplied in a glue-making factory in Jagadhri. A case was registered against the driver of the tractor-trailer at the City police station, Jagadhri.

The subsidised agriculture grade urea is allegedly being used by several plywood factories to prepare an adhesive in Yamunanagar district. The cost of a subsidised 45-kg urea bag is about Rs 266, but the price of a 50-kg bag of technical grade urea is between Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000.

Factories can use only technical grade urea or other chemicals to prepare glue instead of using agriculture grade urea.