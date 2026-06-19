86-year-old retired Yamunanagar electricity department officer murdered at village home

A retired Superintendent from Himachal’s electricity department, Jagdish Prasad Bansal (86), was allegedly murdered at his house in Jathlana village of Yamunanagar district, with police suspecting robbery as the motive behind the crime.

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In his complaint to the police, Rakesh Kumar Bansal, the deceased’s son, who is presently residing in Zirakpur (Punjab), said that his father had been living alone in the ancestral house at Jathlana after the death of his mother in 2017.

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He said that there was a local domestic help, Rukhsana who looked after his father for 10 years. She would reach the house daily around 8 am and left in the evening.

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“My father stayed alone in the house at night. On Friday morning, when Rukhsana arrived, she found the gallery door locked from inside. A number of calls to my father’s phone went unanswered and despite calling out to him, there was no response,” Rakesh told the police.

He further added that the house-help immediately informed him and dialled the police at 112.

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“I rushed to our village from Zirakpur and found my father’s body lying on a bed in a room, soaked in blood, with a severe head injury apparently caused by a heavy object. Household articles were found scattered,” Rakesh informed the police.

He alleged that Rs 10,000 in cash, pass books of Post Office, SBI and HDFC bank, two cheque books, two LPG cylinders, some important documents and both phones belonging to his father were missing from the house.

On the complaint of the deceased’s son, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 331 (8) of BNS at Jathlana police station on Friday.

Chamkaur Singh, a PR official of the Yamunanagar district police said that SP Kamaldeep Goyal visited the spot in Jathlana and asked the SHO and other officers to solve this case promptly.

Amit Kumar, SHO, Jathlana police station said that after post-mortem, body of the deceased was handed over to his kin.

“Investigations are going on various aspects to quickly uncover the cause of the murder,” said SHO Kumar.