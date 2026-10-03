874 industrial plots await allotment at IMT-Rohtak

Despite being projected as an important industrial hub in the region, as many as 874 industrial plots and sheds at the Industrial Model Township (IMT), Rohtak, on the Delhi road, are still awaiting allotment. The figure accounts for a significant share of the vacant industrial properties developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) across the state.

Official figures show that IMT Rohtak has 480 allotted plots, while the number of unallotted plots and sheds stood at 874 as on June 30, 2026. In contrast, the Industrial Estate at Kutana in Rohtak has no unallotted plots, with all 221 plots having been allotted.

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The data was furnished by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh recently in reply to an Assembly question regarding steps taken by the government to promote the sale of vacant industrial plots. Across Haryana, 2,484 industrial plots and sheds developed by the HSIIDC remain unallotted, while a total of 19,363 plots and sheds have been allotted across the state.

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According to sources, the Rohtak figure is the highest among the individual industrial estates listed in the state and is substantially higher than the vacancies reported at other major industrial locations. Sonepat’s IMT Kharkhoda, for instance, has 536 unallotted plots and sheds, while IE Manakpur in Yamunanagar has 295.

The government stated that the HSIIDC had taken steps to promote the sale of vacant industrial plots. During 2025-26, a total of 427 industrial plots were allotted across the state, covering 158.53 acres and involving a sale value of Rs 2,507.84 crore. The allotments carried a proposed investment of Rs 4,431.09 crore and the potential to generate 20,700 jobs.

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“During the first four months of the current financial year, up to July 31, 2026, 66 industrial plots were allotted across Haryana, covering 37.54 acres. These allotments involved a sale value of Rs 625.04 crore, a proposed investment of Rs 1,172.27 crore and potential employment generation of 5,291 jobs,” said the sources.

Sources maintained that since 2015-16, the HSIIDC had allotted 6,240 industrial plots covering 3,815.80 acres, with a cumulative sale value of Rs 26,018.58 crore. The proposed investment from these allotments is Rs 74,551.40 crore, with an estimated employment generation potential of 3.29 lakh jobs.

Meanwhile, Joginder Nandal, president of the IMT Udyog Welfare Association, Rohtak, alleged that the authorities were showing little interest in developing IMT Rohtak. He said industrial plots in the estate had not been advertised for sale for the past one year, while plots in other industrial estates across Haryana had been offered for sale twice through advertisements.

“Moreover, the authorities had increased the reserve price of industrial plots from Rs 21,600 to Rs 39,500 per square metre. Following protests by industrialists against the steep hike, the government reduced the reserve price to Rs 24,800 per square metre,” Nandal said. He added that the authorities should take effective steps to develop IMT Rohtak and facilitate the sale of vacant plots.

Lalit Jora, Estate Manager, HSIIDC, Rohtak, said the last auction of industrial plots was conducted in October 2025 and the authorities were in the process of holding the next auction soon. “We are hopeful of allotting all the vacant plots in the next auction. The reserve price was increased to Rs 39,500 per square metre due to a clerical error, but it was immediately corrected and reduced to Rs 24,800 per square metre as soon as the error came to our notice,” Jora said.