89-year-old man dies of snakebite in Sirsa

A man died after being bitten by a snake while returning from the Bhakra canal at Abubshahar village in Sirsa district on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Madan Lal (89), a resident of Abubshahar. His grandson Sunil said Madan Lal would visit the canal near Bhambhu’s Dhani around 6.30 am every morning to feed flour and grains to fish.

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On Wednesday, after feeding the fish, he was returning home when he noticed a piece of wood lying on the path. As he tried to move it, a snake hiding in nearby bushes suddenly emerged and bit him on the wrist.

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Instead of going to a hospital immediately, Madan Lal reportedly went to a local healer for traditional treatment. He later reached home and informed his family about the incident.

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Sunil immediately took him to the government hospital in Dabwali. After providing first aid, doctors referred him to Bathinda as his condition was serious. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

Family members said Madan Lal was religious and feeding birds and fish was part of his daily routine. His sudden death left the family mourning, while grief also spread across the village.