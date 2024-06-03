Rs 8L illicit liquor seized in Palwal

Palwal, June 2
The police have recovered illicit liquor worth around Rs 8 lakh from a vehicle at a village last night. The accused managed to give a slip to the police, leaving behind the vehicle, in which they were transporting liquor.
A police team, led by ASI Gurmukh, intercepted a vehicle near Lalwaka more in the district on the basis of a tip-off that some persons engaged in liquor smuggling were due to pass from there, said Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, in-charge of the Sadar police station here.
He said two persons, including the driver and an attendant, managed to flee soon after the vehicle was stopped by the police.
The police recovered around 169 boxes of illicit liquor — 112 boxes of beer and 57 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor from the vehicle, which was left behind. It is claimed that the market value of the confiscated liquor is around Rs 8 lakh.
The police have registered a case under the Excise Act in this regard but no arrest has been made. “The accused were identified as Rahul and Kapil, both hailing from Lalwaka village. They are likely to be arrested soon,” said police official Sanjay Kumar.
