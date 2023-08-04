9,433 sale deeds registered in three days without clerks

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 3

Bypassing the clerks, who have been on mass leave and staging a dharna since July 5 across the state, the Haryana Government has started works related to the registration of sale deeds and issuance of driver’s licences and registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles at tehsils and Saral Kendras from Tuesday.

Registration work being resumed Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by local residents, we have started undertaking the work at tehsils and the Saral Kendra. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

In the past three days, 9,433 sale deeds have been registered in Haryana.

In Karnal, 305 registrations of sale deeds were done at various tehsils and sub-tehsils, while around 300 driver’s licences and RCs were issued from the Karnal Saral Kendra in three days. Similarly, in Kaithal district, 537 registrations of sale deeds were done, as per data of the revenue department.

The initiative of the government has come as a major relief for residents, who have been running from pillar to post to get their work done.

On the call of the Clerks Association Welfare Society, scores of clerks of various departments have been staging a dharna to demand a hike in pay to Rs 35,400 as against the current Rs 19,900.

Due to the strike, all work in departments had come to a standstill as most works are done by clerks, including examination of documents and filing of cases. Now, tehsildars and naib-tehsildars are directly handling the documents.

Shyam Lal, District Revenue Officer, claimed that the work in tehsils was going on smoothly. Anubhav Mehta, SDM, Karnal, said work at the Saral Kendra was going on without any hindrance and around 250 driver’s licences and RCs had been issued since Tuesday.

The development has come as a relief to residents. “I have been facing difficulty as the registration of my land was not being done for the past several days. I am hopeful that it will be done soon,” said Sandeep Kumar, a local resident.

