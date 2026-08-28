9 acres of panchayat land reclaimed after 20 years in Fatehabad village

Nearly 9 acres of valuable panchayat land at Dehman village in Fatehabad district was freed encroachment after 20 years on Thursday and handed back to the gram panchayat. The land had been occupied by six persons, who had been using it for farming. A heavy police deployment was made at the site before the administrative team began the operation. However, the encroachers agreed to vacate the land and hand it over to the panchayat, allowing the process to be completed peacefully.

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The team reached the site under the supervision of Duty Magistrate Rajeshwar Das. Panchayat Department Patwari Puneet Sihag, gram secretary Jagan Kumar Medal and Sarpanch Geeta Devi Yadav were part of the team.

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Officials asked the occupants to give up the land and hand it over to the panchayat. The occupants agreed, following which the entire land was taken into the panchayat’s possession.

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Soon after the land was vacated, the administration took steps to put it to better use. A Forest Department team planted hundreds of saplings across around four acres of the land. The move is expected to make the area greener and support environmental conservation.

According to the villagers, the land had remained under encroachment for years, preventing the panchayat from using it for public purposes. With the land now restored, the panchayat’s property has increased and the villagers expect it to be used for community welfare.

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The residents welcomed the recovery of the land and the plantation drive. Despite the presence of a large police force, the entire operation was carried out without any untoward incident.