Fake call centre busted in Gurugram; 9 arrested

Our Correspondent





Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 28

A joint team of CM flying squad and Gurugram police busted a fake call centre late last night and nabbed nine accused, including two Delhi residents who own this fake call centre, said police.

The fake call centre was allegedly duping US nationals on pretext of providing 9,000 to 34,000 dollarsgrantand deducting 200 to 1,600 dollars from their Google cards in Crypto currency. Police have recovered Rs 1.5 lakhs cash, four laptops and 3 CPUfrom their possession. An FIR has been registered at cybercrime police station under Sections of cheating and IT act.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of CM squad, Gurugram, got a tip off that a fake call centre was being run from office number 734 at seventh floor of JMD Megapolis, Sohna road in Sector 48.

Following whichm, DSP Yadav with ACP Sadar Sanjeev Balhara and a police team conducted raid at the building.

They reached at the office where many men and women were busy on computers and laptop. They did not possess any valid OSP licences of Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work.

Police detained all and arrested nine people. The arrested accused are identified as call centre owners Satyendra alias Sam, Ankis Sachdeva, residents of Delhi, Abhisawan Sabarwal, Eklavya, Vishal Vishwakarma, natives of UP, Thomsang, Chokhauni, Magoi Ganglui, natives of Manipur.

The arrested accused revealed that they had duped many foreigners after offering themgrant. This call centre was being run from last six months after the accused had take that building on a rent of Rs 85,000 per month, said police.

“The accused first collected the data likenames, mobile numbers, e-mails and then sent them voice mail. They trapped foreigners after offering them 9,000 to 34,000 dollarsgrant. They asked US nationals to purchase Google I-cards and then redeemed after taken money through Crypto currency. We are questioning the accused”, said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP of CM flying squad.

#gurugram