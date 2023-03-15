9 celebrating b'day beaten up by bouncers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

Nine persons were allegedly trashed by bouncers at a club in Sector 47. Two of them were seriously injured and are being treated in a private hospital here.

The complainant, Keshav of Loharu in Bhiwani, told the police that he, along with Kapil, Pradeep, Dinesh, Menyu, Sahit, Pardeep Kumar and Gopal went to Dockyard Club to celebrate his friend Akshay Tiawri’s birthday on Sunday night.

“A soon as we started dancing in the club, a bouncer asked us to stop. He started abusing and pushing us. When we opposed, he called his companions. About 20 bouncers then started beating us without any reason,” Keshav said in his complaint.

The friends managed to escape from the club and Pradeep called his friend Ajay and told him about the incident, he said.

“Ajay reached the spot after some time. The bouncers came outside and started beating us with sticks,” he said. Keshav and Ajay were seriously injured in the attack.

On the complaint of Keshav, an FIR has been registered against the bouncers under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

“We have sought the CCTV footage from the club and are investigating the matter. We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon,” Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO, Sadar police station, said. Junior manager of Dockyard Club Kuldeep said that the incident had occurred but he didn’t provide any details.