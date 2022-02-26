Rs 9 cr released to remove poles in Karnal

Chandigarh, February 25
The Forest Department has released an amount of Rs 9,71,92,170 to the Electricity Department for removing poles and underground wires from a site in Karnal. After that, the Forest Department will develop ‘oxy van’ (oxygen forest) there. Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Khattar informed that on June 5, 2021, the CM had laid the foundation stone of ‘oxy van’ from Sector 4 of Karnal to Madhuban Canal. —
