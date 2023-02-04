9 dhabas raided for ‘serving’ liquor in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, February 3
The district police raided nine dhabas in Yamunanagar district for allegedly serving liquor illegally in the past three days.
After conducting raids, the teams of the district police arrested 17 dhaba owners and those consuming liquor during this period.
Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said on the direction of Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, the district police had started a drive to stop illegal sale and consumption of liquor at the dhabas.
The Radaur police teams raided five dhabas during this period and arrested 10 persons. Similarly, a team of the Rampura police post raided one dhaba and arrested one person. A team of the Buria Gate police post raided two dhabas and arrested two persons. A team of the Thana Chhappar police raided a dhaba and arrested two persons.
