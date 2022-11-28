9 Faridabad winners supported by BJP-JJP, 1 by BSP

Tribune News Service

Faridabad: With the result of all 10 wards of the Zila Parishad declared by noon on Sunday, as many as nine of the victorious candidates hailed their allegiance to the ruling BJP- JJP alliance, it was reported. One victorious candidate has been a supporter of the BSP. While all winners contested as Independent candidates, it was only one candidate from Ward No. 6, who had contested as BSP candidate, according to officials. TNS

16 independents, 1 INLD candidate win in Panipat

Panipat: Sixteen independent candidates won the zila parishad election, while one candidate won on the INLD symbol in Panipat district on Sunday. There are a total of 17 wards of the ZP in the district. The BJP district president, Dr Archana Gupta, claimed that 12 BJP-supported candidates won the zila parishad election here. The counting of the votes was held at six places in the district.