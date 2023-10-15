9 farmers booked in two districts for farm fires

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 14

As many as 34 farm fire incidents have been reported so far in Sonepat district and six farmers booked, while 10 have been reported in Panipat district and three farmers booked. In another case, Agriculture Department officials have recommended registeration of a case against a farmer of Babbail village today.

In Sonepat, the district administration has identified 153 villages where more stubble burning incidents may be reported and divided all villages into 22 clusters.

Manoj Kumar, DC, said four clusters had been constituted for 20 villages of Rai block. Similarly, four clusters have been formed for 41 villages of Sonepat block, while only a single cluster has been set-up for 10 villages of Kharkhoda block.

Eight clusters have been set up for 41 villagers in Gannaur block, while one block has been constituted for eight villages of Kathura block, the DC said. Two clusters have been constituted for 16 villages in Mundlana block and two have been constituted for 17 villages in Gohana block of the district, the DC asserted.

Duty magistrates have also been appointed to keep a tab over stubble burning and to maintain law and order situation in the district.

Pawan Sharma, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, in Sonepat said a total of 34 farm fire incidents had been reported by Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), of which 14 had been confirmed.

Besides, six cases have been registered at Ahulana, Busana, Umedgarh, Pipli Khera and two cases in Malikpur villages of the district, Sharma added.

Aaditya Dabas, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Panipat, said a total of 10 farm fire incidents had been reported in the district till today, of which seven had been confirmed. Despite imposing fines on farmers for burning crop residue, criminal cases have also been registered against some, Dabas said.

As many as three cases have been registered against the farmers of Kavi, Bhadaur village and a farmer in Panipat block, while a case has been recommended against a farmer of Babbail village of the district, Dabas added.

