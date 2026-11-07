Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 9 fire tenders battle blaze at Panipat textile factory

9 fire tenders battle blaze at Panipat textile factory

Thick black smoke engulfs area as flames spread rapidly through Om Balaji Textiles on Pasina Road

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:56 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fire spread so rapidly that it engulfed the machinery and raw material within a few minutes
Advertisement

A major fire broke out at a textile factory on Pasina Road on Saturday. The fire was so intense that it engulfed the raw material and machinery inside the factory, while the building was also damaged. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to the available information, the fire broke out at Om Balaji Textiles on Pasina Road on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread so rapidly that it engulfed the machinery and raw material within a few minutes.

People gathered at the spot and informed the fire brigade about the incident. Following the information, as many as eight fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire, but the flames continued to grow. After that, a fire tender from Samalkha was also called to the spot.

High flames were witnessed, while thick black smoke spread through the atmosphere. Prepared goods, waste material, raw material and machinery were gutted in the fire, while the factory building was also damaged. Apart from this, the electrical wiring and electrical panel were also damaged in the fire.

Advertisement

Gurmail Singh, District Fire Safety Officer, said that a total of nine fire tenders worked at the site and brought the flames under control. The fire was very big, but no loss of life had been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire had not been ascertained yet, he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts