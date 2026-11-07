9 fire tenders battle blaze at Panipat textile factory

A major fire broke out at a textile factory on Pasina Road on Saturday. The fire was so intense that it engulfed the raw material and machinery inside the factory, while the building was also damaged. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to the available information, the fire broke out at Om Balaji Textiles on Pasina Road on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread so rapidly that it engulfed the machinery and raw material within a few minutes.

People gathered at the spot and informed the fire brigade about the incident. Following the information, as many as eight fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire, but the flames continued to grow. After that, a fire tender from Samalkha was also called to the spot.

High flames were witnessed, while thick black smoke spread through the atmosphere. Prepared goods, waste material, raw material and machinery were gutted in the fire, while the factory building was also damaged. Apart from this, the electrical wiring and electrical panel were also damaged in the fire.

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Gurmail Singh, District Fire Safety Officer, said that a total of nine fire tenders worked at the site and brought the flames under control. The fire was very big, but no loss of life had been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire had not been ascertained yet, he said.