9 infants rescued after fire breaks out in special newborn care unit at Yamunanagar hospital

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, March 4
Nine infants were rescued after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, on Saturday.
The fire broke out reportedly due to short-circuit in an air-conditioner.
According to information, the staff found smoke coming out from the air-conditioner at about 7.15am.
They shifted all nine newborns to other rooms.
Fire officer Pramod Kumar Duggal said they received the information at around 7.35am, reached the hospital with a fire engine and doused the fire.
Civil Surgeon Manjeet Singh said the fire broke out because of short-circuit.
“There were nine babies at the SNCU when the fire broke out. Five of them have been shifted to the SNCU of Civil Hospital, Jagadhri. The other four were discharged and handed over to their parents,” he said.
He said a computer and a few documents were damaged.
Dr Anup Goel, Resident Medical Officer of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, said sick babies up to the age of one were kept at the SNCU.
