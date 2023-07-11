Rs 9 lakh robbed from CNG station staffers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 10

Three bike-borne persons targeted two CNG station employees in broad daylight and looted Rs 9 lakh from them. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway service lane just before IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-bound side at around 11 am on Monday.

Had heads covered The incident took place on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway service lane just before IFFCO Chowk

The employees of the station told the police that all three accused were wearing helmets and due to which they could not see their faces

According to the complainant, Krishnakant Raman, a native of Fatehpur in UP, he works as a manager at an CNG station in Sector 31. On Monday morning, he had gone to deposit cash at the head office of Haryana City Gas Company in Sushant Lok Phase-1 with Sahil Patel, another employee.

“We left on a scooty with a bag containing Rs 9,35,670. When we reached the service lane before IFFCO Chowk, three bike-borne youths came from behind and snatched the cash bag. I lost my balance over the vehicle and could not note down the bike number. I informed the station operator about the snatching,” said Raman.

After the CNG station operator told the police about the incident, a police team reached the spot. The employees of the station told the police that all three accused were wearing helmets and due to which they could not see their faces.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three persons under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 18 police station on Monday evening.