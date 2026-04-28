9-member special women empowerment panel formed

During the one-day session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, a significant step was taken towards women empowerment. Advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering women, and on the request of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the House unanimously approved a government resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda for the formation of a Special Committee of the Vidhan Sabha on Women Empowerment.

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With this initiative under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Haryana will become the first state in the country to take such a step.

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Accepting the Chief Minister’s request at the conclusion of the session, Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan announced the formation of a nine-member Special Committee on Women Empowerment in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The committee will include five women members, including the Chairperson. The tenure of the committee will be one year.

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Saini expressed gratitude to the Speaker and the members of the House for approving the formation of the committee.

The Chief Minister said that the constitution of the Women Empowerment Committee in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha would strengthen women in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi.