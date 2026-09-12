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Home / Haryana / 9 months after MoU with USTDA, Hisar airport sees no progress

9 months after MoU with USTDA, Hisar airport sees no progress

USD 1.25 million technical assistance grant was announced last year; USTDA project status still shows ‘selection in progress’

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:47 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The airport at Hisar
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A US government-backed technical assistance grant of nearly $1.25 million (Rs 10.53 crore), intended to help transform Hisar Airport into an integrated aviation and cargo hub, appears to be moving at a slow pace, with the project still listed as “selection in progress” more than a year after it was announced.

In December last year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Haryana government and the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to develop an aviation hub on 2,988 acres at the airport, with an estimated grant of Rs 10.53 crore. The MoU had set a two-year deadline for completion of the project.

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The MoU was signed between the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) and the USTDA in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

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The ambitious project aims to develop an integrated aviation hub, including Hisar Airport operations, an integrated manufacturing cluster, the Worldport cargo logistics hub, a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, an entertainment village and other components.

However, the latest USTDA project-status information available publicly continues to describe the consultant-selection stage as “selection in progress”. There is no information available regarding the appointment of a US firm to undertake the technical assistance or the commencement of the study.

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Officials associated with the aviation department in Haryana said the delay was significant as the grant was conceived as a key component of the larger vision of developing Hisar as an integrated aviation hub, linking airport infrastructure with cargo, logistics and industrial development.

The project has gained further significance as the state government has also announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 315 crore for the Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar, while physical infrastructure and related works are being pursued separately.

As per the MoU, the USTDA was expected to work towards attracting financial investors, integrating all aspects of the project at the airport, packaging individual projects for development and execution, utilising public-private partnerships, and assessing the feasibility of the Worldport cargo and logistics facility.

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