9 new judges welcomed by DBA, Karnal

Karnal, March 13

The District and Sessions Court got nine new judges and District Bar Association (DBA) Karnal organised a welcome ceremony for them at the bar room.

President of the association Sandeep Choudhary along with other office-bearers welcomed Nitika Bansal, Avantika, Meenu Verma, Vaneet Kaur, Ruhela, Anmol Kakkar, Ritij Arora, Ritika Sharma and Udit Aggarwal, who have all been appointed as Civil Judge Junior-Division-cum Judicial Magistrate. Judge Anu Chaudhary, who was appointed in Punjab Court, was also welcomed.

President Choudhary said public would benefit by the appointment of the new judges as pending cases would be resolved soon. “We hope lawyers and judges will provide justice to the people together,” he added.

District and Sessions Judge Chanderashekhar was also present on the occasion.

