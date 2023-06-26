9 Sonepat firms use fake CA report for green nod

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 25

At least nine business establishments based in Sonepat district were found on the wrong side of the law. A probe by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) revealed that these units had submitted fake CA (chartered accountant) certificates to get consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) from the board.

The probe was conducted following a complaint filed by Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati in November last year. As per rules, it is mandatory for business establishments, including industrial units and eateries, to take certain approvals from the pollution board.

The board decides the fee amount for granting the CTE and CTO on the basis of the total cost of the project, including that of land and plant and machinery. A certificate by a chartered accountant is needed for the purpose, who prepares the document after a verification of the facts.

Gulati alleged some industrialists and eatery owners in alleged connivance with agents caused a huge revenue loss to the HSPCB and the state government by understating the cost of their projects and submitting fake CA certificates. He alleged on the basis of such certificates, the board charged a lower fee for the CTO and CTE. The inquiry was conducted by Sonepat regional officer, who has sent the report to the HSPCB headquarters for further action.

The nine erring firms comprised dyeing and other units located at Barhi industrial area, Rai, Wazirpur and Kharkhoda and famous eateries in Murthal and Rai. Gulati said a thorough statewide probe must be conducted.

Pradeep Dagar, member secretary, HSPCB, said an official had been appointed for a follow-up of the matter. Strict action would be initiated, he added.

Understate project cost to evade fee