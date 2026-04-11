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Home / Haryana / 9-year-old critically injured in stray dog attack at Sirsa village in Haryana

9-year-old critically injured in stray dog attack at Sirsa village in Haryana

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:42 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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A pack of stray dogs attacked a 9-year-old boy at Rampura Dhillon village, leaving him critically injured on Saturday.

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The boy, Karan, was returning home from the local government primary school when the dogs attacked him, biting his hands, legs, chest, neck and head. Villagers said his flesh was torn during the attack.

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Nearby children raised an alarm and villagers managed to chase the dogs away. The boy has been admitted to Sirsa Civil Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

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Residents said the attack highlights the growing stray dog problem in the village, which has seen similar incidents before.

Village Sarpanch Ravil Sinwar said the dogs were carnivorous and added that he plans to meet the Deputy Commissioner on Monday to urge authorities to remove the animals and prevent further attacks.

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