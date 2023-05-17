9-year-old kidnapped, murdered in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 16

A nine-year-old boy, Arjit, aka Hannu, son of Ajit Tripathi and a Class IV student, living in TDI Espania Housing Society in Kamaspur village of the district, was brutally murdered in Sonepat on Tuesday.

The police have arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly kidnapping and murdering the child. The accused is a Class XI student of a prominent school in Sonepat.

Ajit Tripathi, in his complaint, said he had shifted from Lucknow three months ago with his family here. He had two sons, Arjit and the younger one Adwik, aged five. He received a call from his wife on Monday around 7.08 pm that Arjit was playing in the society, but was not to be found.

Ajit suspected that he was playing with another teenager in the society and that the latter had kidnapped his son.

Following the complaint, the Bahalgarh police registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC and started searching for him, but to no avail. Meanwhile, the family members found a letter in their flat in the wee hours today, in which the kidnapper had demanded Rs 6 lakh for releasing their son.

The family members found the body of Arjit in a drum in the basement of the society.

The accused teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, from where he was sent to juvenile home in Karnal, the police said.