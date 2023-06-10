90 cases registered, 135 held in first week of Operation Dhwast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Operation Dhwast, a month-long crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse initiated from June 1, has made an impressive start in its first week. The multi-agency operation, spearheaded by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and field units of the Haryana Police, has led to the registration of 90 cases and 135 arrests related to drug trafficking.

These cases cover a wide range of offences including the sale, possession and distribution of illicit substances.

“Those apprehended include notorious drug smugglers, mid-level dealers and street-level peddlers. The swift response and proactive measures adopted by the police have effectively disrupted the drug supply chain in the state, severely impacting the operations of local drug networks. The arrested offenders are currently in jail awaiting prosecution and will face the full force of the law,” said a spokesperson of the Police Department.

“A staggering quantity of illegal substances, including heroin, opium, smack, poppy husk, smack, charas, ganja, sulfa and various synthetic drugs, have been seized,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Operation Dhwast is laying an emphasis on raising awareness and educating public about dangers of drug abuse.

“In the run-up to the International Anti-Drug Day on June 26, a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ will be observed. During this period, various awareness campaigns, seminars and community outreach programmes will be organised throughout the state,” the spokesperson said.