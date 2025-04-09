DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 90-day anti-TB campaign launched

90-day anti-TB campaign launched

Aim to make state tuberculosis free
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

In an effort to make the state tuberculosis (TB)-free, and aligning with the national commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, the Health Department launched a 90-day Intensified Case Finding (ICF) campaign in all districts yesterday.

The campaign will focus on meticulous micro-planning at the district level to ensure comprehensive screening, a press note said.

The virtual launch was attended by key district TB officers and healthcare professionals from across Haryana. The campaign will involve a multi-pronged approach, including door-to-door screening, targeted intervention in high-risk areas, and the utilisation of advanced diagnostic tools.

Advertisement

The spokesperson urged all residents to cooperate and participate in the campaign to ensure its success.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper