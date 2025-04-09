90-day anti-TB campaign launched

Advertisement
In an effort to make the state tuberculosis (TB)-free, and aligning with the national commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, the Health Department launched a 90-day Intensified Case Finding (ICF) campaign in all districts yesterday.
The campaign will focus on meticulous micro-planning at the district level to ensure comprehensive screening, a press note said.
The virtual launch was attended by key district TB officers and healthcare professionals from across Haryana. The campaign will involve a multi-pronged approach, including door-to-door screening, targeted intervention in high-risk areas, and the utilisation of advanced diagnostic tools.
The spokesperson urged all residents to cooperate and participate in the campaign to ensure its success.
