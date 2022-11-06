90 farm fires in 24 hours in Haryana

Karnal, November 5
Haryana reported 90 fresh cases of active farm fire locations in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,530 cases so far in the state.
However, this season so far, the number of cases is less in comparison to the last year. In the same period last year, there were 3,997 cases in the state. Kaithal district continues to remain on the top of the tally, with 611 cases, followed by Fatehabad, where 499 cases have been reported till November 5, said the data.
