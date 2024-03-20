90 graduates get degrees at NID’s second convocation

Tribune News Service

kurukshetra, March 19

The National Institute of Design (NID), Haryana, held its second Convocation at the institute’s auditorium here.

As many as 90 students were awarded the Bachelor of Design (B Des) degrees in Communication Design, Industrial Design and Textile and Apparel Design disciplines.

During the ceremony, six students were awarded academic excellence award and Best Graduation Project Awards.

Chief guest Dr Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC Ltd, delivered the convocation address. Degrees were awarded by the Governing Council Chairperson, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Joint Secretary Himani Pandey.

NID Director Dr Vanita Ahuja presented the Institute Academic Report. The ceremony was enriched with an exhibition of design models showcasing creativity of the students.

